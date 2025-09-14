MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Antonio Gibson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score, and the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 on Sunday for Mike Vrabel’s first win as New England’s coach.

Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards. He had an 8-yard TD pass to former Dolphin Mack Hollins and a 16-yard scoring toss to Kayshon Boutte.

The Dolphins took a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth when Malik Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. Before Miami fans were even done celebrating the play, Gibson took the ensuing kickoff to the house to give the Patriots a three-point lead.

Linebacker Marte Mapu intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on Miami’s next drive, and Maye drove the Patriots into field-goal range to set up a 53-yarder by Andy Borregales, who had missed two extra points earlier.

On Miami’s last chance, Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth-and-12, and the Dolphins fell to 0-2 for the first time under Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle and a 29-yard TD pass to De’Von Achane. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 109 yards, including a 47-yard catch in the third quarter — the star receiver’s first reception of more than 30 yards since last season’s opener.

After an embarrassing season-opening loss at Indianapolis, the Dolphins again came out flat, punting on their opening possession and falling behind 12-0 in the first quarter.

The Dolphins couldn’t stop Maye and the Patriots, giving up scores on New England’s first three drives and extending a dubious season-opening streak of possessions without a stop to 10. The Colts scored on all seven drives in Week 1.

That streak ended with a kneel-down at the end of the first half, and the Dolphins forced their first punt of the season on the Patriots’ first drive of the second half.

Up next

Patriots: Host Pittsburgh next Sunday.

Dolphins: Visit Buffalo on Thursday night.

