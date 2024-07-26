Tua Tagovailoa will remain with the Miami Dolphins after agreeing to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, 7News has confirmed.

The deal will make Tagovailoa the third highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with an annual salary of $53.1 million.

The extension also guarantees Tua to $167 million. The contract is the largest in Dolphins history.

The Dolphins quarterback also confirmed the news in a video posted to X.

Tagovailoa is coming off his best season.

He led the NFL with 4,624 yards passing in 2023, while also setting career highs in completion rate (69%) and touchdown passes (29). He also played an entire season for the first time in his career as he bulked up his frame last offseason to better withstand the hits he takes on the field. He started 17 games after only averaging 11 starts his first three seasons.

Tagovailoa’s draft-mates Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all reset the quarterback market with their extensions last year. Lions quarterback Jared Goff secured a four-year, $212 million contract in May that will pay him $53 million a year.

