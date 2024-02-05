SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Athletes came together in South Miami this weekend as they prepared to challenge cancer.

It was training day on Sunday morning for those who will be taking part in the 14th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer initiative.

The 14th annual fundraiser, scheduled to kick off Feb. 24, will see participants running, walking or biking to raise money for cancer research and much more.

Elizabeth Jenkins, chair of Dolphins Challenge Cancer, conveyed the importance of the upcoming event.

“Bringing the community together and seeing how cancer affects all of us — and it will affect all of us — and seeing the community pull together for the survivors, the people they lost, and the people that we want to save in the future,” she said.

The fundraiser has brought in $64 million since 2010.

