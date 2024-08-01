MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins is helping students make sure they have the supplies they need for the new school year, and a special appearance by the team’s star quarterback is sure to stay in their minds.

Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a surprise appearance at a back-to-school event held Thursday afternoon outside Hard Rock Stadium.

There were smiles all around as the star player brightened up their day.

It was all part of the “Get Fit for School” event hosted by Gatorade.

The event helped students from the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade get a jump-start on the school year.

“We want to help, hopefully help start you guys back on track going back to school and whatnot,” said Tagovailoa. “Hopefully one day, you guys get to be in this position that I’m in to help give back to the generation that comes [after you].”

Students received backpacks filled with school supplies and sports equipment, some given out by Tagovailoa himself. He even signed some shirts, leaving his mark.

Students also got to see the Dolphins practice.

Former Dolphins linebacker Twan Russell said these supplies could help the students do big things in life.

“On the grand scope of things, we might be giving a backpack to someone that’s gonna be a governor or the president of the United States, and they’re gonna look back on this moment and say, ‘Hey I was motivated by the Miami Dolphins, I was motivated by Tua or Tyreek Hill,'” he said.

The “Get Fit for School” event is held to increase access to sports for students in need and educate communities on the importance of physical activity.

