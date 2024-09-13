MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night against Buffalo because of a concussion after colliding with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf.

Tagovailoa, who has a history of dealing with head injuries, remained down for about two minutes before getting to his feet and walking to the sideline after the play in the third quarter. He made his way to the tunnel not long afterward, looking into the stands, appeared to smile and departed for the Dolphins’ locker room.

The Dolphins needed almost no time before announcing it was a concussion.

Tagovailoa, who sustained multiple concussions his first three NFL seasons, positioned himself for a big pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.

He signed a four-year, $212 million extension before this season and was the NFL’s leading passer in Week 1 this season. Tagovailoa left the game with the Dolphins trailing 31-10.

