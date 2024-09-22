SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith threw for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, Zach Charbonnet rushed for two TDs, and the Seattle Seahawks beat Miami 24-3 on Sunday where the attention turned to another injury suffered by a Dolphins quarterback.

A week after losing Tua Tagovailoa to the third concussion in the past two years, the Dolphins watched Skylar Thompson suffer a chest injury in the second half, leaving Tim Boyle to try and lead the charge back from a 17-3 deficit.

Boyle was unable to direct a comeback and the Dolphins (1-2) were stuck back in a place of uncertainty about their QB situation.

Thompson was hurt in the third quarter, staying down after being shoved by Dre’Mont Jones following a pass to De’Von Achane. But the injury was likely suffered on the previous drive when Thompson was sacked by Tyrel Dodson and was hunched over at the midsection as he ran off the field.

Thompson was 13 of 19 for 107 yards prior to leaving the game. He was also sacked five times.

Tagovailoa made the trip to Seattle just over a week after suffering the concussion against Buffalo on Sept. 12. The Dolphins expressed confidence that Thompson would be able to step in and keep their potent offense moving.

But all Miami could manage was Jason Sanders’ 23-yard field goal in the first quarter. Miami had just 205 total yards.

Miami had a chance to pull within one score early in the fourth quarter following Smith’s second interception of the game — a pass that was deflected by Calais Campbell and grabbed out of the air by Zach Sieler. Miami reached the Seattle 3, but failed on four attempts and turned the ball over on downs.

Smith was 26 of 34 passing, including the long TD toss to Metcalf. Charbonnet finished with 91 yards on 18 carries and his 10-yard TD run with 4:55 left finally put the Dolphins away. Seattle improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.

Seattle’s offense was humming early with Smith throwing for 133 yards in the first quarter. The big shot came on the final play of the first quarter when Metcalf used a double move to flash open and Smith found him for his seventh career touchdown catch of 50 yards or more.

But after that opening quarter it was a rather miserable afternoon for the Seahawks on that side of the ball with drives often stymied by penalties. The two teams were each flagged for 11 accepted penalties with several more declined or offsetting.

Injuries

Along with Thompson, the Dolphins lost starting left tackle Terron Armstead (eye) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) to injuries in the first half.

Seattle lost significant depth on the defensive line as rookie first round pick Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Leonard Williams (ribs) were both lost to injuries in the first half. Both were ruled out at halftime.

Up next

Dolphins: host Tennessee next week on “Monday Night Football.”

Seahawks: at Detroit next week on “Monday Night Football.”

