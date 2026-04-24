MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor on Thursday night with the 12th pick in the NFL draft as they begin their rebuild under new coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Dolphins were originally slated to pick at No. 11 before making a trade with Dallas, which moved up a spot to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Miami in return received picks 12, 177 and 180.

The Dolphins have needs all over their roster, but it’s not surprising that Sullivan is beginning in the trenches to add protection for new quarterback Malik Willis.

Proctor started at left tackle as a freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons at Alabama. His combination of size — he’s 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and athleticism will provide Miami a needed cornerstone piece to build the offensive line with ascending left tackle Patrick Paul and veteran center Aaron Brewer.

The Dolphins have had back-to-back losing seasons, finishing 7-10 in 2025 and ensuring that their 25-year playoff-win drought — the longest such streak in the NFL — would continue. Longtime general manager Chris Grier was fired midseason and coach Mike McDaniel was let go a few days after concluding his second straight losing season.

Sullivan was hired in January and brought with him a promise to rebuild Miami’s fractured franchise in a similar way the the Packers’ model — to rely on the draft to find and develop their own talent to build their franchise around.

Sullivan has a handful of additional selections to use this weekend as he begins implementing his vision, including pick No. 30.

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