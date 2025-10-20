CLEVELAND (AP) — Grant Delpit said leading up to Cleveland’s game against Miami that he forgot what it was like to be a part of a win.

The Browns safety and his teammates rediscovered that winning feeling on Sunday.

Behind a complete effort from all three phases, the Browns rolled to a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins to snap a three-game losing streak.

“I remember now. Feels good,” said Delpit in the locker room after the game. “I think it was a huge win, honestly. Just to get one and now to multiply those, we can’t keep pinballing around in the season, going up and down.”

Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns as the Browns (2-5) got over the 17-point hump for the first time in 12 games. The defense held an opponent without a touchdown for the first time in nearly two years and special teams forced a key turnover in the second quarter.

“We always talk about complementary football, but seeing us all come together is important and good to see,” said quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who completed 13 of 18 for 116 yards to get his first NFL win in his first start in front of Cleveland’s fans.

In a game in which passing was at a premium due to heavy rain and wind during the first half, Judkins became the first Browns running back with three rushing scores in a game since Nick Chubb in 2022.

Two of the touchdowns came on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation. Coach Kevin Stefanski said they put that in the game plan late in the week after seeing the weather forecast.

On second-and-goal at the Dolphins 3 midway through the second quarter, the rookie running back bobbled the direct snap before hauling it in and running up the middle to extend Cleveland’s lead to 17-3.

“Any predicament puts yourself in the best position to go out there and prepare for that. During the week of practicing with wet balls and our coaches have been putting us in position to succeed,” said Judkins, who finished with 84 rushing yards on 25 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put Cleveland on top.

Judkins extended Cleveland’s lead to 31-6 early in the fourth quarter when he took another direct snap and went 2 yards for the score.

The Browns picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 21 points off of Miami’s four turnovers.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9, returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins had a fumble recovery on special teams in the second quarter and an interception in the fourth. Both of his takeaways set up Judkins’ touchdowns out of the Wildcat.

Miami (1-6) outgained Cleveland 219-206, but managed just a pair of field goals from Riley Patterson. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions for the second straight week and had a career-low passer rating of 24.1 as he completed 12 of 23 for 100 yards. He also fumbled three times, but didn’t lose it.

Quinn Ewers replaced Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter after the sixth-year quarterback had his sixth career three-pick game.

The Dolphins were 1 of 13 on third down and were penalized 11 times for 103 yards.

“We did everything we could to lose the game,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “You saw a lot of frustration from the season seep into our play. I felt like emotional overreactions in the first half were detrimental to us. Four drives were sustained by penalties defensively.”

The only bright spot for Miami was running back De’Von Achane, who had 13 carries for 82 yards rushing.

Is the end near?

The Dolphins are 29-29 with McDaniel in his fourth season, but questions about his future continue to intensify.

A downcast and rambling McDaniel did take exception to those wondering about his job security in Miami.

“If I’m thinking about having a job, I need to be doing my job,” he said. “I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players and the organization if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”

Injuries

Dolphins: TE Darren Waller had a pectoral injury in the first half and did not return. … DE Elijah Campbell (quadricep) and CB Storm Duck (ankle) were inactive.

Browns: DE Adin Huntington suffered a concussion in the first half and did not return. … TE David Njoku (knee) and OT Jack Conklin (concussion) were inactive.

Up Next

Dolphins: At Atlanta next Sunday.

Browns: At New England next Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.