MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quinn Ewers will likely continue as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2025 season.

Ewers looked calm and operated Miami’s offense well in his first NFL start on Sunday, replacing the benched Tua Tagovailoa in hopes of offering a spark for Miami’s passing game. Ewers got off to a productive start, completing 10 of his first 12 passes before the Dolphins unraveled in the second half of an eventual 45-21 rout against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I thought he earned some opportunities to continue to develop,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said. “I was happy (with) how he handled the position. That’s not easy. I think that’s what’s frustrating, is it would be a lot better if it was on the rookie quarterback, but I don’t think it was.”

It was far from a perfect debut for the rookie seventh-round pick. Ewers threw two second-half interceptions but finished with 260 yards and led three touchdown drives while not taking a sack. The Dolphins were outscored 21-0 in a lopsided third quarter that featured three turnovers and a failed fourth down conversion.

“I thought that we played well as an offense,” Ewers said. “It’s one of those games where you thought you did a good job, but it just doesn’t translate over to the scoreboard. … The turnovers are going to do that to you, but man, it’s just what an opportunity to get out there on the field with those guys that we’re just going to build on.”

Ewers added he felt he had a good grasp of the offense despite barely taking any first-team snaps this season and appreciated the confidence his teammates had in him.

“I just love challenges,” Ewers said, “so I’m going continue to strive forward, continue to put the work in, continue to grind, continue to build relationships with these guys. It’s football at the end of the day. We’ve played it our entire lives. Now we just do it on a little bit bigger stage, so just try not to make it bigger than it is and continue to grow as a quarterback and as a person.”

What’s working

The Dolphins were moving the ball well in the first half thanks to some timely third down conversions from Ewers to tight end Darren Waller, who finished with three receptions for 40 yards.

What needs help

Second-half issues have hurt the Dolphins all season. They’ve collapsed on defense for two straight weeks and turned the ball over on four straight drives Sunday — a fumble, interception, turnover on downs and interception — which the Bengals turned into touchdowns.

“It’s not good enough,” McDaniel said. “You have to be able to come out from halftime and adjust. We aren’t executing that at all. So back to the drawing board and all things are on the table for that.”

Stock up

DE Zach Sieler. The veteran defensive tackle did not have a sack until the 10th game of the season, but he now has 4 1/2 sacks in his past three games, including one of the Bengals’ Joe Burrow on Sunday.

Stock down

WR Theo Wease Jr. The rookie was activated off the practice squad for the game but had a rough outing. He was flagged for offensive pass interference on Miami’s first possession of the third quarter, wiping out a 31-yard catch-and-run by De’Von Achane. He was also the intended receiver on Ewers’ first interception, which was deflected and caught by Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter.

Injuries

S Minkah Fitzpatrick was inactive because of a calf injury. … WR Dee Eskridge is dealing with a toe injury suffered in the third quarter.

Key number

12 — The number of scoreless third quarters the Dolphins have had this season.

Next steps

Several Dolphins players said they’re still playing for pride and will carry that mindset into next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

