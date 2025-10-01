(WSVN) - It is case closed for a Miami Dolphins linebacker coach after his domestic battery charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Lawyers for Ryan Crow say the charge has been dropped by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, Attorney Michael A. Gottlieb said:

“The charge against Ryan Crow is being dismissed. I am hopeful Mr. Crow can get his job back, doing what he truly enjoys and excels at and he can then put this whole ordeal behind him.”

Crow was arrested earlier this year when, deputies said, he got into an argument with his girlfriend and he ended up pushing her down the stairs.

Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Crow remains on administrative leave and an NFL investigation is ongoing.

