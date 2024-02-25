MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and got on their bikes to take part in the NFL’s biggest fundraising event: Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC).

Bicyclists on Saturday morning chose to ride up to 99 miles or simply walk a 5K for charity.

The 14th annual charity bike ride and 5K raised close to $10 million for cancer research.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino started this year’s festivities bright and early.

“Let’s have some fun. Let’s roll!” he said.

Some of the better-known athletes who took the journey said this is a special day of the year.

“It’s incredible, man, especially this year. I feel like there’s so many people here of all different races, backgrounds, groups,” said Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips. “It’s just incredible to see how this event brings everybody together.”

It was a very meaningful event for cancer survivors and for those who are still receiving treatment.

“Even though I was discouraged, I’m here to do the 5K today in honor of myself, in honor of my mom, who is currently in a battle but winning,” said cancer survivor Precious Sargent. “I mean, it just feels good to know that with Christ, all things are possible. I just feel grateful to be here.”

The DCC mantra is “one team, one fight.” Plans are already underway for the 15th annual event next year.

“So the community comes together with this ‘one team, one fight’ mission to fund cancer research today,” said Javier Sanchez, DCC’s executive director.

The event has raised over $64 million for local cancer research since it began in 2010.

