MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins presented a generous gift to a South Florida medical center dedicated to fight cancer.

The football team has raised millions of dollars to challenge cancer in hopes of bringing more resources and research for the disease.

The motto for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer initiative is simple.

“That’s our goal: one team, one fight to make sure that our community fights cancer together but also has more positive outcomes,” said Javier Sanchez, executive director of Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

During the Dolphins’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dolphins Challenge Cancer made a record-breaking presentation to the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Raising $10 million was not an easy feat. It took all 365 days of the year,” said Sanchez. “It took over 5,600 participants, over 42,000 donations, but we’re proud to say that 100%% of every dollar that was raised through those donations supports our local cancer center at Sylvester.”

The DCC is the Dolphins’ year-round initiative to support those impacted by cancer by raising funds for cancer research.

Its 14th annual event is right around the corner

“Fourteen years is exciting. DCC XIV is set for February 24th, 2024,” said Sanchez.

Thousands of people are expected to cycle, run or walk to save lives.

This upcoming year, there will be new races honoring Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We’ve got the 13-mile ride for Dan Marino, the 39-mile ride for Larry Csonka, the 54-mile ride for Zach Thomas, who just made into the Hall of Fame, and of course, the 99-mile ride for Jason Taylor,” said Sanchez.

The DCC is the biggest fundraiser in the NFL. It has raised $64 million over 13 years, fueling advancements in cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology and personalized patient care.

To make a donation or register for DCC XIV, click here.

