PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins and Feeding South Florida volunteers came together to bring meals for those in need to honor the memory of a Dolphins employee.

Players and staff worked together with volunteers to prepare meal boxes for others in Pembroke Park on Tuesday morning.

The event was part of the Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative to honor the Dolphins employee of the same name who passed away in 2022.

“The Miami Dolphins have been huge supporters personally to our family, but really to support Jason’s dream about giving back to the South Florida community, and I love that we have done this every year since the day he passed away, and to see that my kids have grown up, that they can still honor their dad’s memory by giving back to their community is a wonderful thing,” said Elizabeth Jenkins, Jason’s widow.

The team is hosting nine events throughout October to honor Jenkins’ legacy of giving back.

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