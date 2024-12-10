MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida sports organizations did their part to spread holiday cheer to children across the region in preparation for the holidays.

The Miami Heat held a couple of events to take part in the festivities.

To embrace the spirit of Christmas, the Miami Heat held a toy giveaway at the Kaseya Center on Monday.

1,000 children participated in Heat Center Bam Adebayo’s annual toy drive.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Adebayo. “Reaching out to the community, and we’re doing it in bigger ways. Thinking of better ways to do it. Obviously, it’s come to the point where we pack out the arena. It’s definitely a lifelong dream, and I’m happy we’re getting to do this.”

Adebayo’s goal was to ensure every child in attendance left with a smile.

“A lot of kids are smart,” said Adebayo. “Yeah, they get eight minutes to grab what they want. A lot of them grab the bigger toys and then stack on top. So, a little chaotic, but at the end of the day they’ll have a great Christmas.”

Additionally, the Heat partnered up with the Share family to hold their annual toy giveaway on Monday across multiple South Florida schools.

“We are so blessed to have the Heat out here today,” said Veronica Recio, the principal of Riverside Elementary School. “And the Share family donating toys to our students who participate in the HEAT Academy, which is an after-school care program.”

Amy Share Brennan and Marni Share Bloomster are daughters of Larry Share, a founding HEAT Season Ticket Member. They appeared alongside Burnie, Hoop Troop, and DJ Mdot to provide and deliver toys and gifts to three HEAT Academy schools.

“This is like a fun day for us each year,” said Marni Share Bloomster. “Because we get to see happiness on the kids’ faces and give them a toy they may not have been able to get otherwise. So, when he started this, and we loved seeing him do it each year, and then when he passed, my sister and I took it over. We wanted to carry on his tradition.”

Burnie played the role of Santa mascot as they plan to deliver gifts to Riverside Elementary School, Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center, and Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary.

The kind gesture put a smile on many children’s faces.

“It’s great to have a new chance to get a new toy,” said Janet Maldanado, a student at Riverside Elementary. “Because some families cannot afford it.”

The HEAT Academy is the Miami Heat’s flagship social responsibility initiative.

The Heat has embraced the importance of providing children in South Florida with the opportunity to have a quality after-school program with an academic purpose at its core.

Not to be outdone, Miami Dolphins’ offensive lineman Terron Armstead held a special holiday shopping spree where he was joined by his teammates to host undeserved youth from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Seek Foundation, and We Are the Veterans.

“It’s impactful to the community,” said Armstead. “It means a lot to me personally just to be able to do so. I feel like it’s our duty as professional athletes. These people come and cheer us on; fans spend their hard-earned money to support. So it’s just a small, a really small way to give back and spend time with the community.”

“It was fun,” said young shopper Amirra Ross. “I got three baskets full of two plushies, candy, clothes, some slippers, and a whole bunch of stuff. And slime, and a lot of stuff.”

