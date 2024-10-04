MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner got a cool surprise from the Miami Dolphins after they teamed up with an air conditioning company.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jocelyn Laborde has lived in her Miami Gardens home for 30 years. While she’s a fan of the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Heat, she’s not a fan of the heat in Miami Gardens.

“Oh, summer months is very hot,” she said.

For her, the summer has been brutal.

“This summer, was your air conditioner broken?” said 7News reporter Michael Hudak.

“Yes, it was broken,” said Laborde. “I had to buy a fan, and then, you know, it was not good.”

Laborde volunteers with the Mavuno Project, a local nonprofit organization that focuses its efforts on the power of education to prevent human trafficking.

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES program worked with The Mavuno Project to select a deserving person in need of a new air conditioning unit, and Laborde was the perfect fit.

“I was so surprised, because I thought somebody else was knocking on the door,” said Laborde.

“On behalf of the Miami Dolphins and Air Pros, thank you for all your help in the community and everything, and to offer you a new air conditioning system for you,” said a man.

On Friday morning, the Dolphins, in partnership with Air Pros USA, surprised Laborde. They gifted her a new air conditioning unit and installed it free of charge.

“I’m so happy that I’m speechless,” said Laborde. “Now I can sleep well.”

Laborde said she is extremely thankful to have her new air conditioning unit, and to the Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA.

