MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins unveiled their 2024 schedule featuring a lineup to build on their recent successes.

After four consecutive winning seasons and two playoff appearances, the Dolphins are set for five prime-time matchups, their most in 20 years.

Two early highlights include hosting Buffalo on Sept. 12 and Tennessee on Sept. 30, with both games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Other prime-time showdowns include a Monday night faceoff against the L.A. Rams on Nov. 11 and two NBC appearances: a Thanksgiving matchup at Green Bay and a Week 17 clash at Cleveland.

Miami opens the season at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 8, followed by the Buffalo matchup.

The Dolphins will also welcome Arizona, Las Vegas, New England, the N.Y. Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the season.

The schedule features seven games against six playoff teams from the previous season, with four against division champions.

Miami also announced their preseason opponents, starting with two home games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders, before closing out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

