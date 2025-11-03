MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick in next year’s draft, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized or announced.

It’s a move that reunites Phillips with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was in that same role with Miami in 2023. And Phillips was on pace for a huge year that season before a season-ending Achilles tendon tear, with 6 1/2 sacks and 43 tackles in only eight games.

The trade is the first one orchestrated by Dolphins interim general manager Champ Kelly, who assumed that job after longtime GM Chris Grier parted ways with the franchise last week.

“I have a high regard and a lot of investment into Jaelan Philips,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday afternoon. “That part of the business, I absolutely dislike in terms of having to say goodbye to a player. That being said — it was a trade that we got back compensation. I understand the value of that compensation.”

Phillips figures to be an instant boost for the Eagles’ pass rush. Philadelphia has only 16 sacks through eight games, tied for ninth fewest in the league so far this season.

Phillips, drafted by the Dolphins from the University of Miami in 2021, is making $13.3 million in the final season of his rookie deal. He’ll be a free agent following the season.

Phillips set a franchise rookie record with 8 1/2 sacks in his first season in the NFL and followed that with 7 sacks the next year. After returning from the 2023 Achilles injury, Phillips tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

He has 25 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss this season.

The Dolphins are 2-7, ahead of only the New York Jets and Tennessee in the AFC standings and well out of playoff contention. It’s likely they will be involved in more trade talks before Tuesday’s deadline.

“Conversations happen every single year,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes there’s more reports than our actual reality. … I’m always expecting the unexpected. You’re ready for whatever. We haven’t made a major move because it hasn’t made sense for the Miami Dolphins. Does that mean there won’t be something? Who knows. That’s partially our control, partially on other teams.”

