SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are honoring Hispanic heritage by teaming up with the Mexican American Council to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Fins collaborated with the Mexican American Council for their Football UNITES program in South Miami-Dade, which teaches students about the rich traditions, history and influence of the Mexican-American community in South Florida.

Participants got to help with different community service projects, including planting a butterfly garden and painting a mural.

“All in honor of what we can do to give back to the community, but also learn more about one another so we invite kids and families out from all different walks of life to learn more about the culture and celebrate,” said Kim Miller, the Dolphins’ vice president of community affairs.

Those who attended also got to enjoy Mexican traditions, such as lotería — a board game similar to bingo, authentic cuisine and a mariachi performance.

