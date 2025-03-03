MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are helping young students tackle reading in a collaborative event with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

At the ninth annual event in Miami Gardens Elementary School, Monday, National Football League Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce read the famous Dr. Seuss book ‘Oh The Place You’ll Go’ to the children.

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose,” Bruce read.

Following his cold read of the book, Bruce said he appreciates being able to inspire students to pick up a book.

“Being able to come out, share this knowledge and teach young minds the importance of reading, that’s what we in the industry of football and in the industry of sports, that’s what we’re about,” he said.

The event is held to inspire students to fall in love with reading during the week of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.