MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with City Furniture to bring a comfortable night’s sleep to 100 children.

Families were invited to the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday for the seventh annual Delivering Hope event. Attendees toured the stadium, participated in interactive games and engaged with Dolphins players.

For the highlight of the night, each family got to take home a new bed from City Furniture with Dolphins-inspired bedding.

“This is going to give them like a more personal touch, and the Dolphins are their favorite team,” said Kristen Adams, the mother of one of the children who participated.

City Furniture said sleep is important for children’s health and growth.

“Sleep is so important. It’s the foundation for everything. We know that at City, so being able to do that and set the foundation for these families and their children to grow and prosper in our communities is really special,” said Felicia Futterman, City Furniture Managing Director for Community Relations.

Miami Dolphins said they were happy to be a part of this special event.

“Our commitment to community happens both on the field and off the field, things that we do to make special experiences for kids,” said Kim Miller, Miami Dolphins Vice President for Community Affairs.

Over the years, the event has provided families with over 700 beds and countless memories.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.