MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with a South Florida business for one cool concept. There was a change in the air for a military family in desperate need of an air conditioning unit.

7News cameras captured the moments the Dolphins made the special delivery.

It was a surprise that Army Sgt. First Class Daniel Matthews and his wife, Jonell, never saw it coming.

“I was like, I saw all these people, and what is happening here?!” said Jonell.

Blake Ferguson and the Miami Dolphins gifted Matthews with a brand-new AC unit.

“On behalf of the organization and my family, I just want to thank you for your service,” Ferguson said. “We have a brand new air conditioning unit for you today. Just on behalf of ourselves and Air Pros, we cannot thank you enough for what you do for this country.”

The Miami Dolphins and AC company Air Pros heard that when Matthews moved to South Florida in 2022, the air conditioner for the new home wasn’t working properly.

“I think they’re gonna get started like ASAP,” said Ferguson.

And they wanted to do something about it.

“It’s definitely not the house we thought it was, there were a lot of hidden things that have come to the surface afterward,” Daniel said. “Sometimes we come back from work and the AC would be out again until we could get service again. It’s definitely been a struggle.”

“Imagine feeling like this inside [chuckles] and then come out here and it feels better,” said Jonell.

Matthews thought a repair guy was coming to the house but instead, he got a new unit.

“I think what Air Pros are able to contribute to these veterans and active duty service members is amazing. Just being able to give back in such a tangible way, especially in a hot, humid climate like South Florida. I’m hoping this goes a long way to help Sgt. Daniel and to be able to give back to his family and cool down their house,” said Ferguson.

The unit has a 10-year warranty and Air Pros said they’ll be there for this service family throughout.

“Mr. Matthews is a veteran for this country and we are a veteran-owned and operated company, so these are the ones kind of special to us. We really want to show the community that we support them and we appreciate everything they do for us,” said Chris Mucha with Air Pros.

“Definitely a surprise, again thank you to Blake and his wife, and the Miami Dolphins for donating to us,” said Daniel.

The family will now be able to live and sleep in a cool house.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.