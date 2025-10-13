MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins continue to help out in the fight against cancer.

Sunday’s “Crucial Catch” game was part of the NFL’s initiative to raise money and spread awareness for cancer.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was in attendance as an over $15 million dollar check was presented from February’s “Dolphins Cancer Challenge,” a two-day cycling event created to raise funds for cancer research.

South Florida stepped up in a big way, contributing to the NFL’s highest grossing fundraiser.

“We have people every single day approaching us telling us how they’re being helped, how they’re being saved by the clinical trials and the different areas that we’re funding at Sylvester, so that’s what’s next, focus on the people ,and our community and doing the right thing,” said DCC Executive Director, Javier Sanchez.

Registration for the next Dolphins Cancer Challenge is now open and will take place Saturday Feb. 28, at Hard Rock stadium.

If you’d like to sign up to ride, walk, run, or donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.