‘Tis the season for giving — the Miami Dolphins played Santa at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In a festive Tuesday evening, the Miami Dolphins’s Football Unites Program hosted a Christmas event at Hard Rock Stadium. The program organized its annual toy event, where 27 chosen families experienced the joy of the season.

“It’s such a special moment for kids to be able to come here to the stadium and have dinner give gifts, meet some of the players,” said Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft. “I mean it’s hopefully an experience they’ll remember for a while.”

Players traded helmets for Santa hats, serving meals and delivering gifts to spread holiday cheer.

“Just seeing the magic in the kid’s face, you know the belief in this holiday, it’s what it’s all about, you know. It’s important and being there for each other and just providing joy for people in their lives so, it’s super cool to be a part of it,” said Dolphins quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Earlier in the day, Dolphins players visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles to those spending the holidays away from home.

“A lot of these kids are going through things we can’t even imagine so, just to see as smile on their face and be able to get them to not think about their situation for a second,” said Dolphins linebacker, Bradley Chubb. “You know, it’s dope to be that light for somebody.”

Dolphins linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, was among the many players handing out toys and signing plenty of autographs.

“I just signed someone’s phone, they’ve been doing this for 3 years now. It’s something I enjoy doing, and I love coming here, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, and all the workers who put in the extra time,” shared Ginkel.

For all the players, the event wasn’t something they felt obligated to do, rather, it was something they wanted to do.

“We want everyone to feel special this time of year and if we can provide that for anyone, specifically people dealing with other things, I think that means a lot,” expressed Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe.

In the spirit of giving, the players expressed their joy at being part of this special occasion, making the holiday season brighter for those in need. On Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins will be playing against the Dallas Cowboys.

