(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have released their 2026 regular season schedule. With the franchise expected to face a tough rebuilding year, the NFL has chosen to not feature the Fins in any primetime games.

The team will play eight regular season home games at Hard Rock Stadium and nine away contests.

The Dolphins will open their season on the road Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Their home opener is scheduled for Sept. 27 against Kansas City.

This marks the 39th time in franchise history the Dolphins will kick off the season on the road. It is also the third time the Dolphins have started a season against the Raiders, including the franchise’s first game in 1966.

The season opener may also feature the NFL debut of South Florida native Fernando Mendoza, who was selected No. 1 in the 2026 draft by the Raiders.

Miami will play back-to-back road games to start the season, traveling to San Francisco for Week 2 on Sept. 20. This is the 16th time in franchise history for such a start.

As for the Fins’ home opener on Week 3, Patrick Mahomes will be visiting Miami after tearing his ACL against the Chargers in December. The Sept. 27 matchup could also be the last time TE Travis Kelce takes the field in South Florida, as many speculate whether the Chiefs legend plans to retire after the upcoming season.

The Dolphins’ first divisional matchup will be on the road against the Jets in Week 7 on Oct. 25. They will then host the Patriots in Week 8 on Nov. 1, visit Buffalo in Week 11 on Nov. 22 and host the Jets in Week 12 on Nov. 29. The regular season will conclude with two divisional foes, hosting the Bills in Week 17 on Jan. 3 and playing the Patriots in New England in Week 18 on Jan. 9 or 10.

Other home games for Miami include Cincinnati in Week 5 on Oct. 11, Detroit in Week 9 on Nov. 8, Chicago in Week 14 on Dec. 13 and the Chargers in Week 16 on Dec. 27.

Beyond the initial road games and divisional contests, the Dolphins will travel to Minnesota in Week 4 on Oct. 4, Indianapolis in Week 10 on Nov. 15, Denver in Week 13 on Dec. 6 and Green Bay in Week 15 on Dec. 20.

The Week 15 matchup with Green Bay stands out for Miami after the team revamped their coaching staff and front office with head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who were both previously with the Packers in 2025.

Overall, the Dolphins are scheduled to play nine games against seven different teams that made the 2025 playoffs. This ties for the third most in the NFL, behind Denver and Seattle, both with 10. Four of these nine games will be against division champions and five of the nine will be played on the road.

The team also announced its 2026 preseason opponents. Miami will travel to Washington for Preseason Week one before hosting the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Preseason Weeks two and 3, respectively.

For the full schedule, click here.

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