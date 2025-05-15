(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins released their 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The team will kick off the 16-game season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.

This season will also feature the NFL’s first-ever game in Spain.

The Dolphins will also have five prime-time matchups, making it the second consecutive season that the team has been tapped for five games in the evening slot. They are:

  • Week 3, Sept. 18: vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Week 4, Sept. 29: vs. New York Jets
  • Week 9, Oct. 30: vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 11, Nov. 16: vs. Washington Commanders (Madrid, Spain)
  • Week 15, Dec. 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

