LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A girls flag football team received a big donation from the Miami Dolphins, and a major sports brand is also helping the girls gear up.

The Dolphins and Nike paid the new Dr. Joaquín García High School flag football team a visit in Lake Worth Beach.

“Having a chance to receive that ourselves, especially as a new school, is a great opportunity,” said Camila Carmona, the flag football team’s running back. “The stuff is super amazing, so I think it’s super cool.”

Since West Palm Beach is where girls flag football all started, it was only right to help out the Bulldogs.

“We chose Joaquín García High School because this is the first year that they’re having a girls flag football program,” said Rashauna Hamilton, senior community relations director for the Dolphins. “Here in South Florida, Palm Beach County is where girls flag football started, and so it’s really important, when we get a new program in a new school, that we do all that we can do to encourage girls to play the game.”

Being a new team will come with some challenge, but the new Dolphins and Nike gear will help boost morale.

“Most have never played this sport before, so they are a little nervous going into the sport, but I think this actually motivated them,” said Carmona. “[They] saw what good can come out of this sport, the fun, cool things you get to experience.”

As the first game of the season closes in, the Bulldogs now feel like they’re ready for any challenge.

“This is a boost. This is truly a boost for them, because they still don’t know and understand what this is all about,” said Carlton Smith, the team’s coach.

The team will have their first game Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.