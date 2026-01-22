MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new era has begun for the Miami Dolphins.

The team held a press conference Thursday where they debuted their new general manager and head coach.

This change brings a new refreshed sense of hope for a franchise and fan base that haven’t won a playoff game in 25 years and look to return to former success.

At the team’s indoor practice facility, Dolphins’ Owner and Chairman Stephen M. Ross introduced the new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and new head coach, Jeff Hafley, both former members of the Green Bay Packers organization.

This will be Hafley’s first ever head coaching job and Sullivan’s first ever GM gig.

Sullivan was very emotional in his speech, and both of them thanked their families, fighting back tears, with an understanding of what an amazing moment it is, but maintained that winning is the most important thing.

It was echoed loud and clear that a winning culture is what they want to establish in Miami.

“His words to me were, ‘If you don’t get this done, you will never be able to say it was because you didn’t have the resources,’ which tells me everything I need to know,” said Sullivan. “I think we all know that every place is not like that, I come from a place the last 22 years, it’s all about winning, every decision we make is about winning.”

Hafley expressed a similiar tone when he spoke.

“I learned how to win and unfortunately I’ve taken some losses. But what I’ve learned, I’m going to get back up every single time, and so are those people that are around me every single day and in doing that, I’ve kind of had the core beliefs which we’re going to instill in this football team. Into the players and into this organization,” said Hafley. “The first one is trust, and a lot of people use that word lightly, I don’t. And I think right now in the world we live in, a lot of people are slow to trust, it might be you, it might be the players and that’s alright, because I’m going to earn it, because actions speak louder than words. I’m not going to be one to sit here and talk a lot, but I’m going to follow up with what I say I’m going to do.”

When asked about the plan for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Sullivan stated that they don’t have all the information at the time, but will evaluate all of the quarterbacks on the roster, as well as all of the available quarterbacks on other teams, and emphasized it being the most important position in sports.

For now, patience as the team moves closer toward free agency and the NFL Combine, into ultimately the NFL Draft.

Draft and develop will be the philosophy, something that Dolphins fans have not seen in along time.

The main goal now is retaining talent and building towards a culture of winning.

