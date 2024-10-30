HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins hosted a community event to carry on a legacy.

The team held the annual Jason Jenkins Day of Service for the second year in a row. This year, the event is happening on what would have been Jenkins’ 50th birthday.

The event is named after the team’s former Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs who died in 2022.

The event drew in 700 volunteers to work on 20 community projects across South Florida.

Jenkins’ widow said even though he’s no longer with them, she’s sharing his passion with their kids.

“What could be a sad day and make it into a great memory by giving back and I love that they get to experience this and do what their dad loved to do which is give back to their community and that’s the best gift I could ask for them,” said Elizabeth Jenkins.

Jenkins served the Miami Dolphins and South Florida community for 14 years.

