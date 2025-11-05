MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins rallied fans to send vital resources to Jamaica to support the victims recovering after being struck by Hurricane Melissa.

Fans went to Hard Rock Stadium Wednesday to donate essential supplies, including first aid kits, portable radios and batteries.

The organization’s move to support Jamaica comes as a way to unite the South Florida community, with its many roots to the island, band together in a time of need.

“We know that many of our employees, many of the community members, are directly impacted. Whether they have homes there, their families are still there, so it’s important that we show that solidarity and support in the community, as we do day in and day out, but especially when a natural disaster hits,” said Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller.

