MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are taking steps off the field to tackle cancer.

Dolphins’ running back Alexander Mattison visited Camillus Health Concern on behalf of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” initiative, which looks to raise money and spread awareness for cancer.

Mattison presented the health center with a check for $1,000.

The money will go toward helping patients with the screening process to detect cancer faster.

For Mattison, it’s a cause that hits close to home.

“It’s near and dear to my heart, what it’s like to battle cancer with my dad battling leukemia and through his journey and understanding that fight and what it takes to make it to the other side,” said Mattison.

“With this change grant, we are able to partner with diagnosis centers, which will be able to refer to patients and then pay for the screening for them,” said Camillus Health Concern’s CEO, Francis Afram-Gyening.

The “Crucial Catch” initiative has supported more than 840,000 cancer screenings for patients since 2012.

