SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a picture perfect day for students at a South Florida high school.

Members of the Miami Dolphins photography department stopped by Piper High School’s journalism class to drop off a special delivery.

In collaboration with Sony Electronics, the Dolphins provided students with Sony Alpha A6400 camera and lens kits for their program and some valuable advice for the future.

“I honestly think that the camera and our BBN team would help promote our group and our program,” said student Hailee Frayler. “What we’re trying to build right now and for the future have better opportunities.”

On top of the new gear, select students will get some firsthand practice during the Dolphins’ pre-game warmups ahead of the game against the New York Jets on Dec. 8.

