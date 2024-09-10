MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have identified Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran, as one of the officers involved in an incident with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Torres remains on administrative duty as the probe continues, according to a police statement.

The investigation follows a Sunday traffic stop in which Hill was pulled over and dragged from his vehicle after raising his car window, bodycam footage shows.

Hill was cited for a seatbelt violation and careless driving. Police said he was seen speeding at 60 mph in a pedestrian and vehicle area and not wearing a seatbelt.

The footage shows two motorcycle officers pursuing Hill after he allegedly sped past them in his McLaren near Hard Rock Stadium. The officers pulled Hill over, with one knocking on the window and requesting Hill roll it down.

“Don’t knock on my window like that,” Hill told the officer as he handed over his license.

When the officer asked about the seatbelt, Hill replied, “Just give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I am going to be late.” He then raised his tinted window.

The officer threatened to remove Hill from the car. Another officer then opened the door and grabbed Hill by the arm and head. Hill said, “I am getting out,” but was forced face-first onto the ground. He was handcuffed as he called someone on his phone, saying, “I am getting arrested, Drew.”

7News has confirmed that Hill was referring to the team’s security director, Drew Brooks. He and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus arrived at the scene soon after.

Officers placed a knee on Hill’s back as they told him to follow their commands. Hill responded, “Take me to jail, brother, do what you gotta do.” The officers stood him up and told him to sit on the curb. Hill, who had recently undergone knee surgery, said he could not sit. An officer put a bar hold around his chest and pulled him into a seated position.

At that point, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith arrived and asked what was happening. Officers ordered him to leave and threatened to ticket him for blocking the road. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell also arrived and was briefly handcuffed after refusing to leave.

Both players were eventually released and allowed to enter the stadium.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, defended the officers, saying Hill “was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger.”

“Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative,” Stahl said. “and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs.”

Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, said they are exploring legal options and called the officers’ actions “excessive.”

“At no point in time did Mr. Hill pose a threat to these officers,” Collins said in a statement.

