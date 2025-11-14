MADRID (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone met before the Dolphins practiced in Madrid on Thursday.

The Atletico coach handed his NFL counterpart an Atletico jersey with McDaniel’s name on it.

Atletico President Enrique Cerezo also met with the American coach and with Miami interim general manager Champ Kelly. Also in the meeting was José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the head of Spain’s top sports authority.

The Dolphins have been practicing at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. It will be the seventh and final international NFL game of the season.

It will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Atletico rival Real Madrid.

The Commanders are practicing at Real Madrid’s training center, located about 15 minutes from the Metropolitano.

The soccer teams have not been using their facilities because of the international break, which is reserved for national teams.

