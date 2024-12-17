MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of two South Florida sports teams became Santa’s helpers to put smiles on children’s faces and lift young patients’ holiday spirits.

It was a great day to enjoy the holidays for many children across Miami.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo and catcher Nick Fortes, along with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue, hit a home run with their Holiday Wishes Party at loanDepot Park, Tuesday.

Around 110 elementary students had the experience of a lifetime receiving gifts and a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes.

“When you give them a gift, and for the pictures you take with them, and just spending the time with them, sitting down at the ornament station as well, you get to see the joy that they have spending time here with us,” said Luzardo.

“It’s fun getting to spend time with these guys,” said Fortes.

The students learned more about the basics of baseball and softball, designed their own ornaments and went home with a gift.

“For us to be able to bring them here, and now they get to receive a gift from us, they get to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience, spending time with the players,” said Diana Alonso, senior manager at the Miami Marlins Foundation. “You can see their joy on their faces and their smiles, like, it’s all worth it.”

Over at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, along with AutoNation, took a trip to the pediatric oncology clinic.

The children there also received gifts and had the chance to meet their favorite players, like Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

“It makes me feel so incredible. Obviously, these kids are warriors, and they’re going through such a tough time,” said Phillips.

For the children, the fun and gifts help make the tough times a little easier to overcome.

“I got these guns for my brothers and myself, so we can have a Nerf battle, ‘bam, bam, bam,'” said patient Jake Duenas.

The players set the tone for the upcoming holidays.

“Today we’re just out here celebrating, enjoying a little bit of Christmas cheer and bringing a little bit of normalcy back into our house,” said Christina Duenas, Jake’s mother.

This marks the first of many events during the holiday season.

Families in need will be at the Hard Rock Stadium for dinner and a toy distribution starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.