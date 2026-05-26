MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Manny Fernandez, a two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins who was an anchor during the team’s undefeated season in 1972, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 79.

No cause of death was announced by the team.

Fernandez played his entire eight-year NFL career with the Dolphins and was a key pillar on Miami’s “No-Name Defense,” which helped the team reach consecutive Super Bowls from 1971-1973, including back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez,” the Dolphins said in a statement, “a member of the 1972 perfect team, a two-time Super Bowl champion, ring of honor member and an anchor of the Dolphins’ legendary ‘No-Name Defense.’ His consistent and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins’ success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team’s three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game.”

Fernandez was dominant during the Dolphins’ Super Bowl win over Washington following their undefeated 1972 season. That team also included stars such as Bob Griese, Nick Buoniconti and Larry Csonka.

An undrafted free agent out of Utah in 1968, Fernandez was inducted into the Dolphins’ Ring of Honor in 2014.

“Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as we remember one of the best players in Dolphins history,” the team said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.