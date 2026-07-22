MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jordyn Brooks has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, ensuring the veteran linebacker remains a core piece of the team’s rebuild, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. ESPN first reported the deal, which said it is worth $51.3 million with $35 million guaranteed.

Brooks was an All-Pro selection for the first time in his career last season after leading the NFL with 183 tackles, including 99 solo tackles. He was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season that saw general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel fired.

New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has said the Dolphins wanted to keep Brooks long term.

Brooks, a 2020 first-round pick by Seattle, signed with Miami in free agency ahead of the 2024 season and has become a leader in the locker room. He has 326 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons.

Including Brooks, the Dolphins have signed three core players as they begin their rebuild.

Miami signed star running back De’Von Achane to a four-year, $64 million extension in March and gave veteran center Aaron Brewer a three-year deal worth $52.5 million in June.

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