Kenny Stills calls out Miami Dolphins owner for hosting event for Trump

(WSVN) - Kenny Stills took to social media on Wednesday to call out his boss for hosting an event for President Trump.

The player posted a tweet calling out Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross saying, “You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Stills’ tweet follows Ross’ promotion of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, his non-profit organization.

The organization’s goal is to educate and empower the sports community, eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

Ross will be hosting Trump from a luncheon at his Southampton home on Friday.

Stills has previously gained attention from the NFL after he joined other players taking a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice in the U.S. criminal justice system.

President Trump responded to the kneeling protest by calling for all the players who participated to be fired.

The Miami Dolphins have not commented on Stills’ social media post.

