MIAMI (WSVN) - The sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Gamma Zeta Omega chapter honored several community leaders this weekend.

More than 700 guests came to Jungle Island on Sunday to recognize the achievements of trailblazers like Bea Hines, the first Black woman journalist for The Miami Herald, and former Miami Dolphins player Nat Moore.

The event was a celebration of the chapter’s 85th anniversary.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.