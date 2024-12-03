MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with a South Florida business to deliver a holiday surprise for a deserving family in Miami Gardens.

On Tuesday, Natalie Davis was gifted a brand-new roof, all thanks to the Miami Dolphins Football Unites™ program.

“So we just want to say congratulations on behalf of the Miami Dolphins and Action Roofing,” said Nat Moore with the Miami Dolphins Foundation. “We are now going to repair and fix your roof.”

The Dolphins worked with the Trayvon Martin Foundation to select Davis to receive the new roof for free from Action Roofing Services, estimated at $20,000.

“Last night was hard for me to sleep, knowing we would bless this young lady and her kids with this roof that she’s been needing for over two, three months,” said Alvin Daniels with Action Roofing Services. “And with Action Roofing, its something we look forward to.”

“Seeing this and being a part of this today is special, especially when you see how bad it’s needed and how thankful the individuals that receive it are,” said Moore.

Davis, a mother of two, has faced significant health challenges. She has spent at least a week in the hospital every month since February.

“They let me go to come out for this, and this is such a blessing,” said Davis. “I can’t wait to go back in to tell them what happened, I really appreciate everybody.”

Despite her struggles, Davis remains resilient, as her family’s home urgently needs repair. The leaking roof has caused her daughter’s ceiling to cave in.

“We had the roof cave in twice,” said Davis. “Every time it rains, it rains straight through the house. They told me the roof was mush.”

With the new roof ready to be installed, Davis expressed her gratitude, now that she has one less thing to worry about, as her medical bills continue to pile up.

“It’s such a blessing; it’s a huge weight off of my shoulders at this point. Thank you, thank you, everyone,” she said.

The new roof instalation will take one to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

