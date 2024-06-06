PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is accusing former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard of recording her and then sharing the video with others without her permission.

The attorneys for the woman, who has not been identified, held a news conference on Thursday where they amended the lawsuit against the 30-year-old.

Attorneys claimed that Howard sent graphic pictures and videos of a second woman to that woman’s son, who at the time was a minor.

“Now, what he’s being accused of doing here is disseminating and taking photographs, some taken without consent, and all disseminated without consent,” said attorney Adriana Alcalde.

Howard has been dealing with the lawsuit for the better part of the past year.

The lawsuit named Jane Doe and a John Doe, who are not related to each other. John Doe is the son of the other woman, who the lawyers said was the recipient of the photos.

“Regarding John Doe, he received an explicit photograph of his mother engaged in a sex act with Mr. Howard, and at that time, John Doe was a minor,” said attorney Cam Justice.

Howard was the star cornerback for the Miami Dolphins since the team drafted him back in 2016.

Due to him being 30, the team released him this year, and he is now a free agent.

The attorneys who filed this lawsuit said they sent a letter to Howard demanding that he stop sharing the photos and videos, but they claim he continued.

The attorneys hope that a judge orders him to stop.

“Once they are out there, they are out there, and these victims have no control over where they go, who they go to, and these are both young people. It will affect them for the rest of their lives,” said the lawyer.

Howard’s attorneys did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

