FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward County is working to ensure the children of local veterans are set for school.

The organization hosted its annual backpack giveaway in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon.

More than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out. All the young recipients were from military families.

“This is so important for us at United Way to give back to our veteran families,” said United Way of Broward County Vice President James Heaton. “Everything that we can do to improve their quality of life is a huge gain for them, so just one less thing that they have to worry about this school year.”

Former Miami Dolphins’ players were also there to help distribute the bags, just in time for the new school year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.