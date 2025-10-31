FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Dolphins fans said they weren’t surprised to hear the team decided to part ways with general manager Chris Grier following the team’s 2-7 start to the season.

The news of Grier’s departure after a 10-year tenure came after the Dolphins lost 28-6 against the Ravens at home, Thursday night, dropping the team’s record to 2-7.

Fans in the crowd voiced their displeasure with the team’s major backslide this year, booing throughout the game and much of the season.

Some devoted fans said they are fed up with years of up and down performances, with no playoff success to show for it.

“Season ticket holder, I go to every game and it’s just, it’s time, you know, we’ve been dealing with this for, what, 20 years,” said Russell Sweet.

Team owner Stephen Ross announced that he and Grier came to a mutual agreement to part ways, Friday.

Some fans who were enjoying a day of nice weather outside at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale welcomed the news about Grier.

“Whatever makes us better ’cause it’s been an awful season, it really has,” said Maria Sweet, a season ticket holder.

Thursday night’s blowout was an amalgamation of miscues and struggles in a tumultuous season for the Dolphins, including several penalty calls and only two field goals accounting for the team’s points.

Fans said it was a painful game to watch.

With 2 minutes and 36 minutes left in the first quarter of the game, fans could be heard on the broadcast already booing the team as they faced a 7-3 deficit.

“Something had to change, and the changes probably are not finished at this point,” said David Heartness, a Fins fan.

For weeks, rumors have suggested Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been on the hot seat.

Now reports suggest McDaniel is expected to remain in his position at least through the rest of the season.

With a new general manager on the way, it’s unclear if McDaniel will keep his job beyond this season.

Fans at the game believed McDaniel made some questionable play calls in a game riddled with problems from the opening kickoff.

“We were at the game last night. There’s some head-scratching plays and decisions that were made there so you have to make some changes,” said Heartness.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.