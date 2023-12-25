MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In a festive clash at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins secured a triumphant win just in time for Christmas, but the atmosphere was electric at Hard Rock Stadium as Dolphins and Cowboys enthusiasts showed their excitement before the game.

Tailgating festivities added to the spectacle, with fans expressing their die-hard allegiance to their respective teams.

The Christmas Eve game drew fans not just from across Florida but from across the country.

Mike Spina, a Cowboys Fan, mentioned bringing his whole family to celebrate the occasion.

“We skip Jersey for the Christmas Eve Seventh fishes. We’re here tonight to celebrate,” said Spina.

While Jeff Dunn, a dedicated Dolphins supporter, expressed his commitment.

“We fly down here for every Miami Dolphin game,” said Dunn.

When asked why they were spending Christmas Eve at the game, one man said, “This is it. This is the ultimate gift. I mean you’re at Hard Rock Stadium — Dolphins, Cowboys. How bigger does it get?”

With more than 65,000 attendees filling the stadium, both Dolphins and Cowboys supporters agreed on one thing – the match delivered an unforgettable spectacle, making this Christmas Eve a sports-filled celebration for fans nationwide.

