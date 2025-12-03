FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several kids and their families were treated with a flight to the North Pole to meet some surprise guests, including Santa himself.

Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital teamed up with United Airlines and the Miami Dolphins to take at least a dozen children and families on a United Airlines flight with a jolly destination.

“Everybody, I would like to welcome United Airlines flight 3775 to the North Pole,” the pilot said.

Upon arrival, travelers were treated to a winter wonderland.

“This means a lot. There are a lot of times where these patients are actually in the hospital during the holidays, Christmas, and they don’t get to experience any of this, so this amount of incredible effort that has been put in to bring in joy and these moments of happiness and compassion for these kids, it’s amazing,” said Aditi Dhir, a doctor at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The families got to enjoy a festive welcoming party with Santa and the Dolphins mascot for an unforgettable holiday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.