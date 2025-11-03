MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will be trading linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported citing a source.

The South Florida NFL team will reportedly be exchanging Phillips for a 2026 third-round pick.

The big move comes days after the Dolphins announced the team and general manager Chris Grier had mutually agreed to part ways amid a disastrous season.

This would be the third trade the Eagles have made in the past week.

