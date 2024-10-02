MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill flashed a big smile as he described the “beautiful situation” he’s in as the star receiver for the Miami Dolphins — downplaying trade rumors that have emerged surrounding teams, including his former Kansas City Chiefs, in need of receiver help.

Hill said Wednesday that he would love to stay in Miami, even amid a 1-3 start in which the Dolphins have the worst scoring offense in the NFL.

“I’m just focused on right here, right now,” Hill said. “We got a beautiful team here, and I want to be a part of it.”

Hill had just four catches for 23 yards in a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday. That brought his total this season to 217 yards receiving on 17 catches, a stark drop from his numbers during his league-leading season in 2023, when he had four touchdowns and 470 yards by the end of Week 4.

Hill was seen animatedly talking to someone on the Dolphins sideline late in Monday’s game, in which Miami was held to just 78 yards passing under backup Tyler Huntley. Tua Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve with a concussion.

“I wouldn’t refer to it as shouting,” Hill said Wednesday, downplaying the scene, “that’s just me just motivating my teammates. I was simply telling 25 (RB Jaylen Wright) that we need more of that, because he had a great run there toward the end of the game.”

Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract in the offseason worth $90 million with $65 million guaranteed. The restructure raised the four-year total of fully guaranteed money on Hill’s contract — signed in 2022 — to $106.5 million.

Rumors swirled about a possible reunion with the team that drafted him earlier this week, after Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was carted off the field Sunday with a serious knee injury.

Hill has indicated previously that he would like to retire with the Dolphins, and he reiterated his commitment to the team on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a great situation here,” Hill said. “My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather is great, the fans are great. So we’ve got a beautiful situation here. Obviously, my parents always taught me control the controllables, and I only can control so much.

“So with that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens. Moving forward, I would love to be here.”

NOTE: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is expected to return to practice on Thursday. Miami did not practice Wednesday but instead held a walkthrough. Beckham, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list, was estimated as a full practice participant. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not say if Beckham could play Sunday at New England.

