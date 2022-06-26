BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a lot of hype with the Miami Dolphins’ wide-receiver Tyreek Hill, as he held his inaugural football camp in Boca Raton at Florida Atlantic University.

Hill knows how important it is to give back to the community that he is a part of.

“It means a lot,” said Hill. “You know, any way that I can push the game for, you know, teach these kids all that I know about football. Means the world to me.”

Hill’s camp is hosting a few hundred aspiring young football players all getting lots of tips and and interaction from the NFL’s fastest man.

With his nickname “The Cheetah,” Hill is sure that he will come across that one overzealous kid that thinks he’s faster than him.

“Always, always, always. That’s like, one of the biggest question. Like, ‘Can we race? can we race? can we race?’ You know, I tell them all the time like, I don’t care if you’re my son, my mom, my granddad, I’m gonna beat you in the race regardless,” said Hill.

Alijah Landrun, a camp participant, found it exciting to be going up against the huge hall of famer.

“I want it again. It’s crazy. Yeah, it’s crazy,” said Landrun. “It’s a good experience.”

Regardless of any premature challenges, Hill said camps like these are all about the next generation of athletes.

