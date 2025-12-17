MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins waived pass rusher Matthew Judon and signed linebacker Jackson Woodard to the active roster off Houston’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Miami also signed linebacker Andre Carter II to the practice squad and released tight end Tanner Conner from it.

With the Dolphins being eliminated from postseason contention with Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, waiving Judon figures to give the veteran a chance to sign with a contender while allowing the Dolphins to turn their focus to the future with an eye toward younger talent.

Miami fell 28-15 at Pittsburgh, closing the door on its playoff hopes with three games left in the season.

Judon, 33, signed with the Dolphins in August. He had 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup in 13 games (three starts).

Woodard has appeared in one career game with Houston after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Seattle in May. He spent part of the offseason program and training camp with Houston in 2025 before being signed to the team’s practice squad.

