MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Calais Campbell doesn’t want to think too far ahead.

The veteran defensive tackle knows he will suit up for the Miami Dolphins against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Beyond that, he’s not too sure.

“I’m cherishing this moment,” Campbell said after practice Wednesday. “I feel like this team is so much better than how we’ve been playing.”

The Dolphins nearly sent Campbell to Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline before coach Mike McDaniel stepped in and vetoed the move, making the argument that Miami — then 2-6 — had time to turn the season around.

“It speaks to what he means to the team, that teams would be willing to do that,” McDaniel said in November, “and there was some competition for that. But yeah, my job is to speak on behalf of what’s the best thing for the 2024 Dolphins.”

Campbell said Wednesday that he and the Dolphins could have conversations about releasing him so he can join a playoff contender if Miami (6-8) is eliminated from the postseason soon.

“Weeks back before the trade deadline and stuff, there was a small conversation that you really didn’t hope would ever even become a thing,” Campbell said. “And it was kind of like just something to talk about. Nothing concrete or anything like that. I don’t know if we’re there just yet, but it’s definitely something you think about.”

After last week’s loss at Houston, the playoffs are a long shot for the Dolphins. It is still mathematically possible for Miami to earn its third straight postseason berth if it wins the remaining three games on its schedule and gets help with other teams losing. The Dolphins host San Francisco on Sunday then close the season at Cleveland and the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Miami will need to move on from the disappointing loss against the Texans in which the offense turned the ball over four times, but he’s seen nothing in the locker room to suggest that the team has given up on the season.

“I think what’s so cool is there’s so many guys that have played in the league for some time in this locker room,” Tagovailoa said, “to where they also understand the magnitude of ‘if I lay down,’ what that looks like. We all make a living playing this game.”

Campbell played for Baltimore from 2020-2022. He spent the first nine seasons of his 17-year career with Arizona, where he went to the Super Bowl and lost to Pittsburgh as a rookie in 2008. He has not been back to the Super Bowl.

Campbell said he doesn’t “live with regret” when asked if he wished he would have joined a contending team back in November.

“There’s no wrong decision,” he said. “You just make a decision and you rock with it. … I came here to the Dolphins with a year-long commitment to go out here and compete and try to make the playoffs. That job’s technically not done yet. We still have a shot, so, you know, I’m committed.”

Campbell is third on the Dolphins with four sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler has 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a forced fumble this season.

Campbell said he has considered retirement, but hasn’t given much thought to the idea of returning for an 18th NFL season. If he keeps playing, he did not count out a potential return to Miami. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in June.

“This locker room, group of guys, coaching staff, I’ve had a great experience,” Campbell said. “I wish we won a few more ball games this year, but it’s definitely a great place to play football. I’ve loved it here so far. Finishing the year strong and having a chance to make the playoffs would be sweet. If the time comes and I decide to play football again, this is definitely a place I love playing.”

Notes

Receiver Grant DuBose was expected to travel back from Houston on Wednesday after he was hospitalized from a hit to the head against the Texans on Sunday. Miami placed DuBose on injured reserve on Tuesday. … WRs Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest) and Jaylen Waddle (knee), as well as offensive tackles Kendall Lamm (back) and Terron Armstead (knee) were among those who did not practice Wednesday. … Tagovailoa was listed as limited with a hip injury.

