MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tyreek Hill’s traffic tickets for careless driving and a seatbelt violation have been dismissed, according to Miami-Dade court records.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was detained by police outside the team’s stadium in Miami Gardens before their season opener on Sept. 8 after being stopped for speeding and reckless driving.

Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on the street, a scene captured on video by fans and shared widely on social media.

The officer involved in the detention and at least two others have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

